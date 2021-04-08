Club América: The ‘painful’ prize that the Eagles will have if they advance in Concachampions

The America club took a little step on his way to the CONCACAF Champions League title by winning away from the Olympia from Honduras at the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa, leaving the tie to qualify for the Quarterfinals, a phase that will complicate their schedule, as they will have an overload of matches, playing nine matches in a month.

Taking into account that Eagles They have already played two games in the last five days, in case América manages to win the tie against Olimpia on April 14, the Eagles will have another two games added to their calendar, playing one game every three days throughout the month of April and the first week of May.

America will play this Saturday, April 10 against Tigers, four days before the Vuelta against Olimpia and four days before the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul on Matchday 15.

History would repeat itself between the matches of Matchday 16 (Against Toluca on April 25) and 17 (Against Pumas on May 2), since the Ida Quarterfinals are scheduled to be played between April 27 and 29; while the return will be played between May 4 and 6.

The Eagles will not have rest until after Day 17, when the Repechage phase arrives, since everything points to the azulcrema team avoiding playing the reclassification, which would give them between 6 and 8 days of rest, since the Quarter-Finals start between May 12 and 13.

The situation that América will experience will not be exclusive to the Coapa club, as León, Rayados and Cruz Azul go through a similar situation, even La Fiera and Rayados could have a worse scenario if they fail to qualify directly for the Liguilla.

Currently, Cruz Azul and América are on the way to qualify directly for the Liguilla, as they rank in place 1 and 2 in the table, with 33 and 31 points respectively.

The situation of Rayados is not as comfortable as that of the capital, as La Pandilla marches in place 3, with 22 points (one game less), so they would have to press to be able to have the same rest as Cementeros and Águilas.

The Lion has it much more complicated, since La Fiera is seeded in 8th place in the general, with 17 points 5 units from the direct Liguilla zone and only 3 points from leaving the Repechage zone.

Club América schedule: Necaxa vs América. April 3 Olympia vs America. April 7 America vs. Tigers. April 10 America vs. Olympia. April 14 America vs Cruz Azul. April 17 Toluca vs America. April 25th Concachampions Quarters. April 27-29 Pumas vs America. May 2 Concachampions Quarter Round. May 4-6 Calendar of Liga MX. Day 14. From April 9 to 12 Day 15. From April 16 to 19 Day 16. From April 23 to 26 Day 17. From April 29 to May 2. Repechage schedule and Guardians League 2021 of Liga MX Repechage: Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 May 2021 Quarterfinals of first leg: Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 of May 2021. Quarterfinals of return: Thursday 15 and Friday 16 May 2021. First leg semifinals: Monday 19 and Tuesday May 20, 2021. Return semifinals: Thursday 22 and Friday May 23, 2021. First leg: Tuesday May 27, 2021. Return end: Friday 30 May 2021.

