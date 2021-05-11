Club América: The list of reinforcements that Santiago Baños would like for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América will be measured against Tuzos del Pachuca in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League after finishing in second place in the general table with 38 points, but despite the good tournament in the debut of Santiago Solari In Mexican soccer, the Azulcremas are already thinking about reinforcements for the Apertura 2021.

According to information revealed by Mimo El Águila, the sports director of América Santiago Baños, would have passed a list of possible reinforcements to Santiago Solari from the local market that could be good for the club.

As detailed in the information, the players who would come on that list would be Áviles Hurtado de Rayados, Felipe Pardo del Pachuca, Marcel Ruíz de los Xolos de Tijuana and Carlos Gutiérrez.

However, for these players to be able to reach America for the following season, several players who have not performed will have to come out and that Solari will not take them into account for the next tournament.

Said players would be Nicolás Benedetti, Leo Suárez, Sergio Díaz among others to get some money and free up salary so that other players can arrive who contribute more to the squad.

