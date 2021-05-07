Club América, the ‘great’ of Liga MX with less minutes for Mexicans

The Eagles of America, have been characterized as one of the teams with the most foreigners in the MX League and this was reflected in the percentage of minutes played by Mexicans in the 2021 Guardians, because of the so-called greats, America is the one who used its trained players the least in Mexico.

In addition to Chivas, who played 100% of their minutes with Mexicans, Pumas and Cruz Azul are on the podium, being the 3 teams with the most minutes lining up Mexicans in the tournament.

Read also: América and Cruz Azul could have a liking for the league; CDMX changes to a yellow traffic light

Pumas played 65% of their minutes with Mexicans, while Cruz Azul played 61% leaving América in sixth place with 57%, behind Necaxa and Santos Laguna.

Percentage of Mexican minutes aligned in the tournament 100 Guadalajara

65 UNAM

61 Blue Cross

58 Necaxa

58 Saints

57 America

56 Queretaro

53 FC Juárez

53 Pachuca

52 Mazatlan FC

48 Puebla

47 Atlas

47 Toluca

47 Monterrey

43 Lion

42 Athletic SL

40 Tigers

38 Tijuana – Football Time (@andresn) May 7, 2021

The teams that ranked the least Mexican in this tournament are the Xolos de Tijuana, Tigres de la UANL and Atlético San Luis.

America, even so, had a better percentage than other tournaments, because thanks to Luis Fuenes, Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Mauro Lainez and Sebastián Córdova, it added a large percentage of minutes played with Mexicans.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content