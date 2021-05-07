Club América, the ‘great’ of Liga MX with less minutes for Mexicans

The Eagles of America, have been characterized as one of the teams with the most foreigners in the MX League and this was reflected in the percentage of minutes played by Mexicans in the 2021 Guardians, because of the so-called greats, America is the one who used its trained players the least in Mexico.
In addition to Chivas, who played 100% of their minutes with Mexicans, Pumas and Cruz Azul are on the podium, being the 3 teams with the most minutes lining up Mexicans in the tournament.
Pumas played 65% of their minutes with Mexicans, while Cruz Azul played 61% leaving América in sixth place with 57%, behind Necaxa and Santos Laguna.
Percentage of Mexican minutes aligned in the tournament
100 Guadalajara
65 UNAM
61 Blue Cross
58 Necaxa
58 Saints
57 America
56 Queretaro
53 FC Juárez
53 Pachuca
52 Mazatlan FC
48 Puebla
47 Atlas
47 Toluca
47 Monterrey
43 Lion
42 Athletic SL
40 Tigers
38 Tijuana
The teams that ranked the least Mexican in this tournament are the Xolos de Tijuana, Tigres de la UANL and Atlético San Luis.
America, even so, had a better percentage than other tournaments, because thanks to Luis Fuenes, Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Mauro Lainez and Sebastián Córdova, it added a large percentage of minutes played with Mexicans.
