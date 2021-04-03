Club América: The future of Giovani Dos Santos is in the hands of Santiago Solari confirms Baños

Santiago Banos Sports President of the Club América de la MX League, confirmed that in the following week he will sit down with the technician Santiago Solari, to resolve the issue of continuity of Giovanni dos santos.

Regarding Gio, look what we have been talking about, he is a player who ends his contract in the summer, probably next week we will sit down with the coaching staff to do a more in-depth analysis than they think, we have time to sit down and talk and play the ideas in order and see what is needed and what the outputs would be, “said Baños.

The current sports president of the Eagles spoke on the program “Line of Four” of the TUDN chain, where he made it clear that he will sit down together with the team’s coaching staff to solve the future of Giovani Dos Santos.

In recent weeks the possible departure of Dos Santos has been speculated, all this after the poor results he has had since his arrival at the team and when a possible proposal from Osasuna to take over his services.

