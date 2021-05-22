Club América The free reinforcements that Santiago Solari would have for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Guardians league, which put Santiago Solario’s team to deal with the possible ups and downs for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

In addition to the possible reinforcements that arrive at the request of Santiago Solari, 3 players will return to Club América who end up on loan in the Expansion League and it will be the coach who decides if they have them or if they are to be accommodated in another team.

Oswaldo León and Guadalupe Clemente, on loan from Cancún FC, end loan and will return to Águilas to define their future.

Likewise, Israel Garcia, from Alebrijes, also ends loan and will return to Club América.

In the case of León and Clemente, they could be attractive for Solari, since they had a decent step through Cancun and given the uncertainty of some reinforcements, they could stay to fight for minutes.

Clemente played 29 games in the Expansion League and scored 5 goals, while center-back Oswaldo León played 20 games with the Cancún FC team.

Israel García, for his part, only played 6 games in the 2021 Guardians and this semester he had no minutes with Alebrijes, making his stay in the Eagles more difficult.

