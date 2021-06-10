Club América, the ‘forgotten’ by the CONMEBOL National Teams for the Copa América

The Copa América begins this Sunday, June 13 and Liga MX, as usual, will contribute a considerable number of players to the prestigious continental competition, however, what is surprising is that only one player from Club América was called up.

The isolated case of Richard Sánchez as the only South American from Club América summoned to the Copa América is to draw attention, since at the last Copa América, in 2019, América had 7 summoned.

Now, without Renato Ibarra, Guido Rodríguez, Marchesín and Nico Castillo, the rest were not called up for the tournament and players like Bruno Valdez, Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti were left out.

The case of Pedro Aquino is different, because the player was absent due to injury and will not be able to be with the Peruvian National Team in the tournament to be held in Brazil.

America had a good Guardians 2021 tournament and players like Roger Martínez or Bruno Valdez himself had a good tournament close, however, it was not enough to be taken into account.

