Club América: The first words of Salvador Reyes as reinforcement of the Eagles (VIDEO)

The Eagles of America have once again stolen the spotlight in the transfer market heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when confirming the arrival of winger Salvador Reyes as his reinforcement.

After the news, the 23-year-old Mexican offensive appeared at the Coapa facilities and gave his impressions about the new challenge he will have in his career defending the colors of the Azulcrema team.

“For me, reaching the greatest team in Mexico represents a very big challenge, I am prepared for it and I am going to enjoy it and contribute on the field at all times,” he said.

The winger Salvador Reyes arrives at the Águilas del América after his passage with the Puebla Strip in the 2020-2021 season, where he participated in 45 official matches, scoring three goals and giving three assists in 2842 minutes on the field.

