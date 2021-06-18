Club América, ‘the executioner’ of Cruz Azul and Rayados in Liga MX

The Club América Eagles, Despite having lost the last matches against Cruz Azul and Monterrey, it is the team that most ‘makes Rayados and Celestes tremble, because according to a study by Hora del Futbol, ​​it is the team that has beaten them the most times in recent matches .

According to the source, Rayados and Cruz Azul have the Águilas del América as their main Executioner, causing them 11 and 10 defeats of the last 100, respectively.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo JR shows off a luxurious truck on his birthday How much is the vehicle worth?

Of the last 100 defeats of Cruz Azul, 10 have been against Club América, the rival that has beaten them the most in the last 10 years.

The last 100 defeats of #CruzAzul in LigaMx

We had to travel 3590 days on the calendar With America it is with whom they lose the most in this period, while Necaxa is one of those that is easier for them pic.twitter.com/Xze2By4aoN – Football Time (@andresn) June 17, 2021

For its part, against Rayados, América has 11 victories, being the team, along with Tigres, that has beaten the Gang club the most times in its last 100 defeats.

America is also the team that has defeated Chivas and Pachuca the most times in their last 100 losses.

The last 100 defeats of #Monterrey in LigaMx

We had to travel 3034 days on the calendar With America and Tigres it is with those who lose the most in this period, while Necaxa is one of those who are easier pic.twitter.com/ZgOaFxoVIz – Football Time (@andresn) June 17, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: