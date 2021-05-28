Club América: The Eagles would look for César Montes or Johan Vásquez as reinforcements

The Águilas del América would be looking for a central defender to reinforce the defensive zone for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and according to Jonatan Peña, a journalist from Record, César Montes de Rayados from Monterrey Johan Vásquez would be two of the candidates.

Although both players have been linked to teams in Europe, America would make the effort for either of them, as they are looking for a Mexican central defender.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Puebla takes advantage of the ‘hot sale’ and has its first ‘reinforcement’ for AP21

After the Liga MX made official that the number of places abroad will be reduced, America will have to get rid of some of its foreigners and therefore, reinforce itself with Mexicans.

America has 5 plants; three foreigners and two Mexicans, however, neither Jordan Silva nor Ramón Juárez have been able to win a position, so Bruno, Aguilera and Cáceres have been the owners of that area.

America would already have its first two reinforcements closed; Salvador Reyes and Fernando Madrigal, who will arrive from Puebla and Querétaro respectively.