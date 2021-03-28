Club América: Suzy Cortez shows off her charms with a photo with nothing below

In the preview of the friendly match of America club against the Rayados from Monterrey At the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, the beautiful Brazilian model and playmate, Suzy Cortez, stirred up all the Azulcrema fans that follow her on her social networks by posting a red-hot photograph in no clothes below, wearing only the jersey of her beloved Eagles .

The photo is from an old Suzy shoot in which she proudly showed off her last championship jersey. America club in Liga MX, in the Apertura 2018, when they defeated Cruz Azul’s La Maquina 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium with two goals from Edson Álvarez.

“Club América, my great love in Mexico,” Suzy posted, accompanying her message with emojis of hearts in blue and yellow, as well as an Eagle.

Suzy shook all her followers with this tremendous postcard, showing that her love for the Eagles has no ‘pause’ despite the break from Liga MX for the FIFA Date, since the Brazilian is always aware of the activity of the azulcremas.

Who is Suzy Cortez?

She is a 30-year-old Brazilian influencer, who rose to fame for her fitness life and her participation in the Miss Bum Bum contest.

She is a criminal lawyer by profession and, despite her hot photos, she herself has declared that she is a shy person, although after discovering her talent in modeling, she has gained a lot of confidence in herself.

The Brazilian recently opened a private account for adult content, with which she generates earnings of 250 thousand dollars a month for her hot material.

