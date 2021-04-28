Club América: Suzy Cortez ‘heats up’ the networks supporting the Eagles in the Concachampions

The Eagles of America will look to strike the first blow in the quarterfinal tie in the Concacaf Champions League, visiting the Portland Timbers in first leg action of the tournament.

Suzy Cortez, the famous Brazilian model, has done her thing before the game between Mexicans and Americans, dedicating an emotional message of support to Azulcremas on social networks.

“Today we won @ClubAmerica together let’s fly very high towards victory we go together we are stronger and together until the end,” he wrote next to an image where he poses in yellow underwear and the team jersey.

Today we won @ClubAmerica together let's fly very high towards victory let's go together we are stronger and together until the end. # SCCL21 # Concachampions ⚽️ # SIEMPREÁGUILAS # VamosAmérica # SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/TP5KLitAhk – Suzy Cortez (@SuzyCortez_) April 28, 2021

The Eagles of America want to break the curse of not being able to eliminate a team from the Major League Soccer, where he has only advanced to the next round three times.

⎜The Eagles will face Portland Timbers in the CONCACAF Quarterfinals

⎜The Eagles will face Portland Timbers in the CONCACAF Quarterfinals

