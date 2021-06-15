Club América: Suzy Cortez ‘harangue’ the Águilas to sign Arturo Vidal after the player’s wink

Suzy Cortez, Brazilian model fan of Club América, harangued the Aguilas squad to hire the Chilean midfielder Arturo vidal, after the statements offered by the Andean after Chile’s draw against Argentina in the Copa América.

The Brazilian model responded to Vidal’s statements where he said that he is willing to negotiate his signing with the Eagles of Liga MX, but that he hopes that interest from both parties will be shown.

“Come on Eagles! Arturo é um ótimo jogador e uma ótima pessoa! ”, Suzy shared on her social networks after the words of the Serie A champion with Inter Milan in this last season.

Come on Eagles! Arturo is the best player and the best person! – Suzy Cortez (@SuzyCortez_) June 15, 2021

It should be noted that sports president Santiago Baños made it clear that the Águilas del América do not have enough resources to offer a formal offer to sign the Chilean midfielder.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal managed to conquer the Italian Serie A Scudetto with Inter Milan, where he saw action in 23 official matches in the 2020-2021 season.

