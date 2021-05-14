Club América suffers from “blackout” in Hidalgo after defeat against Pachuca

The Eagles of Club América fell in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing 2021 before the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadium, and the azulcrema team continued to “suffer” even after the game.

According to various reports, the electrical storm in the city of Pachuca caused a blackout in Hidalgo, which affected the press conference of Santiago Solari, who ended up leaving without speaking because this problem was not solved.

However, it was not only Solari who was affected, as the players had to bathe in the dark after the match, using the lamps of their respective cell phones, since the effects were experienced in much of the stadium.

❌ OFF AND SILENCE Santiago Solari did not give statements at the conference, since the Hidalgo was left without power, after the 3-1 from Pachuca to America. Due to logistics, the Eagles could not wait … # LiguillaxFOX pic.twitter.com/QU11Sjzjx3 – CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) May 14, 2021

The effects could be observed from the second part of the game, as the whistler of the match had to stop the match for a few moments because a sector of the lighting went out.

This blackout came to close one night for the forgetfulness of the azulcrema team, since they fell 3-1 in the first leg and now they will have to win by two goals or more in the second leg if they want to reach the semifinals.

