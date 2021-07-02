Club América: Squad would have already chosen who will wear the ’10’ in the Apertura 2021

At Club América, the number ’10’ worn by Giovani Dos Santos during his stay in the Águilas from 2019 until the last tournament was vacant and according to Jonatan Peña, the squad has already chosen the successor of the mythical number.

On live for Facebook, Peña revealed that the Águilas del América team encouraged Sebastián Córdova to wear the number 10 after it was vacant.

Also read: Former Liga MX, Matías Vuoso, suffered a spectacular car accident

Sebastián Córdova is the player most apt to take the number worn by Giovani dos Santos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Salvador Cabañas and more.

Due to game characteristics and because he is a youth squad, Córdova could take the number for the Apertura 2021 and leave the 17 that he has worn since his return to the Eagles from the 2018-19 season.

Last ’10’ in Club América: Giovani dos Santos Cecilio Domínguez Osvaldo Martínez Daniel Montenegro Salvador Cabañas Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Also read: Club América: Cuauhtémoc Blanco responds to Salvador Reyes after declaring himself his fan

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content