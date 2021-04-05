Club América: Solari leaves the last technicians of ‘Las Águilas’ in a bad way

The team led by Santiagi Solari, Club América got another victory this Closing 2021, by defeating the Rayos del Necaxa 2-1. With this triumph, the Argentine strategist reached eight victories in the last nine games, remembering that the game against Atlas, he lost at the table.

One thing that was attributed to Miguel Herrera In his last stage with the azulcrema team, it was not to make prevail the local condition that they had in the Azteca Stadium, which generated many signals, since, unlike Cruz Azul, the Coapa team allowed points to go at home.

This has changed with the arrival of Santiago Solari, who has achieved something that has not happened since the 2013 Clausura, leaving technicians such as Matosas, Ambriz, La Volpe, Herrerera, among others, in a bad way, since he has linked six consecutive victories.

America has six wins in a row. ✅ 2-0 Pachuca

✅ 2-0 Tijuana

✅ 2-1 Leon

✅ 3-0 Guadalajara

✅ 1-0 Mazatlan

✅ 2-1 Necaxa pic.twitter.com/CKrFTfAxJR – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 4, 2021

That time, Miguel Herrera lived his last tournament with América before going to the Mexican National Team. ‘Las Águilas’ managed to defeat Atlas, Atlante, Pachuca, Monarcas, Pumas and Rayados, a streak that began on matchday 3 and ended on matchday 10, with the defeat against Santos Laguna.