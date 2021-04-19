Club América: Solari equals the mark at the Azteca Stadium in short tournaments

The America club ended the winning streak of Cruz Azul on the court of Aztec stadiumDespite the fact that both teams had their record cut, Santiago Solari can boast that he equaled a record of his predecessors.

Much of what was reproached him in the last stage of Miguel Herrera and the last technicians was not to assert his condition as a local, letting go of important points when they played in the Coloso de Santa de Úrsula.

However, this changed with the arrival of Solari, who made the Azteca Stadium an unbreakable strength throughout the tournament, since it did not lose a single match at home, being the ninth time that the Azulcrema team achieved this in short tournaments, according to a data from ‘Goals and Figures’ .

Ninth short tournament that America does not lose at home in the regular phase. Summer 1997

Summer 2000

Closing 2005

Opening 2006

Opening 2007

Bicentennial 2010

Opening 2013

Opening 2018

Guardians 2021 pic.twitter.com/9wpzexPVyL – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 18, 2021

América secured its direct ticket to Liguilla and will play its last two games as a visitor at Nemesio Diez and on the Olympic University field, against Toluca and Pumas.