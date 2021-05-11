Club América: Signing of Brian Ocampo would fall due to a high price

The Eagles of the Club America eThey would be interested in getting the services of the extreme right Brian Ocampo, player of the Uruguay NationalHowever, despite the fact that the contract ends in December, Uruguay is handling a high price for the player.

According to Valentín Santiago Canale, a Uruguayan journalist close to Nacional, the figure that is handled and that the Eagles would have to pay, would be around 8 million dollars.

Also read: Liga MX: Club León fires Ignacio Ambriz with emotional video

“A figure of 8M is handled, but it is very preliminary. In addition, the“ Águila ”team is interested in hiring Emiliano Rigoni, a former offensive midfielder. Wrote.

América analyzes the incorporation of one extreme of Ocampo’s characteristics, so Rigoni, who had already been on the Eagles’ radar, is also an option.

If America wants Ocampo, it will have to negotiate with the Uruguayan club and the possibility of lowering the figure is wide, since the player ends his contract in December.