Club América seeks reinforcement in Santos Laguna for the Apertura 2021

At the end of the season and with the final froml Closing 2021 of Liga MX at the door, the Eagles of Club América have already touched base in the Santos Laguna team to inquire about the situation of one of their players, as they intend to have him as reinforcement for Opening 2021 which will start at the end of July.

According to information revealed by journalist Joshimar Mendoza, the America has already begun to probe a soccer player of the Warriors of Santos Laguna And, although the source did not reveal the name of the player, it does mention that it is a Mexican player.

Santos footballers who are put as candidates to reach the Nest are Ismael Govea, Jonathan Diaz, right backs of the Warriors, who would bring internal competition to Jorge Sánchez; in addition to Jesus Isijara, far right, another of the positions that urgently be strengthened in America.

2) REINFORCEMENT FROM THE REGION? The board would have proposed to the coaching staff the hiring of a Santos player. It would be a Mexican, in a position that the Club needs to strengthen. I omit name at the request of the source. – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) May 22, 2021

Club América interested in Fernando Gorriarán

On the other hand, and unofficially it is rumored that there is also interest in the Uruguayan midfielder, Fernando Gorriarán, because Grupo Orlegi wants to stay with Renato Ibarra to continue with the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Apertura 2021, so the group owner of Santos Laguna, he would be putting the Uruguayan midfielder, Fernando Gorriarán, into the negotiation.

Gorriarán is 26 years old and has a contract until 2023 with the Warriors. The Uruguayan is valued at 7.5 million euros on the Transfermarkt portal, so the Eagles would have to put more money on the table if they want it in their ranks.

Ibarra, with 30 years of age, is valued at 2.5 million euros, that is, the Eagles would have to put around 5 million euros for the Gorriarán token.

Well, in a rumor note it is said that the Orlegui group is thinking of staying with Renato in exchange for Gorriaran, I see it very crazy but that’s what they say. pic.twitter.com/FtQ7K9hMI7 – Keny Baneco (@KBaneco) May 21, 2021

