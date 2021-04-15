Club América: Sebastián Córdova warms up the Clásico against Cruz Azul with ‘recadito’

Club América’s Eagles player, Sebastián Córdova, spoke about the game that the Coapa club will face against the Cruz Azul Machine, a team that is leading and with a streak of 12 consecutive victories in Liga MX.

Córdova, in an interview for TUDN, launched a “little letter” for Cruz Azul and assured that against the Eagles, “something happens” to La Maquina that they do not perform the same.

“I don’t think so, I think that each game is different against others, we are America and something happens to them that maybe they don’t play well against us or I don’t know what happens now, but to measure them, right? Let’s see if it is true that they are at a good level. “Cordova said.

Likewise, Sebas commented that he does not believe in a draw and ensures that some team will be victorious and will take the General leadership.