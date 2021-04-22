Club América: Sebastián Córdova still has not recovered and would be low for the match against Toluca

Club América Eagles player Sebastián Córdova, who was touched in the match against Olimpia in the Concacaf Champions League, has not recovered 100% and is still a doubt for the match against the Red Devils of Toluca.

This was reported by César Caballero, a journalist for ESPN, who commented that despite the fact that he already does some work alongside his teammates, it remains a doubt for Sunday’s match against Toluca.

Also read: Club América: Pedro Aquino is already thinking about leaving the Eagles

“He continues with differentiated work but some parts of the training are already done with the rest of his teammates. Until today, Thursday, there is still a doubt for Toluca, waiting for his evolution on Friday and Saturday …”. Wrote the one for ESPN.

#America Update on @ Cordovar97 He maintains himself with differentiated work but some parts of the training are already done with the rest of his teammates Until today, Thursday, it is still a doubt for Toluca, waiting for its evolution on Friday and Saturday … – CESAR CABALLERO (@ ccaballero10) April 22, 2021

Córdova missed the games against Cruz Azul and Tigres due to the same physical discomfort.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content