Club América: Sebastián Córdova shows the strong injury he suffered in the Pre-Olympic final (PHOTO)

The midfielder Sebastián Córdova astonished more than one on social networks, by leaving in evidence the traces of the battle left by the match of the Mexican National Team against the Honduras national team.

Through Instagram, the Águilas del América midfielder spread the image of his bloodied right foot, the sock with a small hole and the booty with a trace of the vital liquid on the tip, accompanied by the following legend.

Read also: Chivas recovers Hiram Mier for the duel against Santos; Mayorga would be low

“Occupational hazards,” he wrote.

The image of the injury to the foot of midfielder Sebastián Córdova after the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ cordovar97

It should be noted that midfielder Sebastián Córdova was awarded the Golden Boot trophy as the top scorer in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament with the Mexican National Team.

Read also: Mazatlán FC: Nicolás Vikonis launches a message for Puebla prior to their duel on date 13

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Sebastián Córdova (@ cordovar97)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Sebastián Córdova Club América Concacaf Pre-Olympic Mexican National Team