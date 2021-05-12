Club América: Sebastián Córdova ruled out for the first leg vs Pachuca

The Eagles of Club América will meet in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League against Tuzos del Pachuca where the squad led by Santiago Solari will not be able to count on midfielder Sebastián Córdova for the first leg that It will be played this Thursday at the Hidalgo Stadium.

According to information revealed by Christian Moya, Córdova is ruled out for the match against Pachuca by the América coaching staff, since he is not close to 100% in his physical condition and they held him for the game again to see if that is the case. can dispute minutes.

“CÓRDOVA DOES NOT TRAVEL. Sebastián Córdova did not reach 100% and as is a custom with Solari, he does not plan to risk it in the first leg against Pachuca. For the return there is hope that I can be ready and use it if it is very necessary. ”, He revealed.

In addition, he stressed that he will not have minutes in the first leg even if he travels, since it is a situation that is foreseen in the coaching staff, so they will wait to see how it evolves for the return match.

“Although they have been testing Córdova, he would not have minutes in this game. And in the last scenario in which I arrive to travel, it will only be to accompany the group and nothing else. ”, He added.

It should be remembered that Córdova has not seen activity since matchday 14 when he faced the UANL Tigres and after missing 5 games with Club América, he will miss one more with the team at the start of the Liguilla.

