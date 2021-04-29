Club América: Sebastián Córdova praises the great work of Santiago Solari

The Eagles player from Club América, Sebastián Córdova, in an interview for W Deportes Radio, spoke of the great job that Argentine coach Santiago Solari has done, who in just under 5 months, has changed the face of the team.

Córdova, in a telephone call to En Pasión W, had words of gratitude for Solari and assured that he has promoted internal competition.

“It gives us a lot of confidence whether you play or not and any player needs that. He has us competing every day to earn a place.” Said the Americanist.

On Pasión W's phone line, Sebastián Córdova, a soccer player for América: "I am happy, calm and focused, thinking of being a champion and then doing a good job in the Olympic Games to put the name of Mexico up high."

On the unfortunate refereeing in the game against Portland Timbers at Concachampions, he acknowledged that the way the game was handled was strange.

“It has been a strange refereeing, people will judge, we dedicate ourselves to playing every game.” He said.

