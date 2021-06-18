Club América: Sebastián Córdova must inherit the ’10’ of Giovani Dos Santos

Wearing the number ten within a soccer team has great meaning for the ‘purists’ of this sport, since the player who carries that number must be a figure in the club, with a special talent on the pitch what the legend of Club América, Eduardo Bacas, has nominated for the youth squad Sebastian Cordova so that he inherits the shirt left vacant by Giovani Dos Santos.

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, the former player of the Eagles who wore that same number in the golden age of the cream club, assured that Sebastián Córdova meets all the requirements to carry the weight of the mythical number ten in the nest of America.

Baca highlighted the category, mettle and football quality that Sebastián Córdova has shown in América, characteristics that make him an important figure within the club, although he stressed that the player must have more perseverance in his actions to have continuity with the team.

In an exclusive talk with RECORD, Eduardo Bacas, a legend from America, mentioned that he would like Córdova to keep the number '10' from Ame: 'He is a player born in the quarry, he shows quality, he has a goal, he has good football. I would like to see it with the number 10 '

“He is a player born in the quarry, he is a player who shows quality, who has a goal, who has good football and of course I would like to see him with number 10,” said Bacas.

On the other hand, the former Eagles player lamented the failure that Giovani Dos Santos had in his two years with América, assuring that he expected much more from the Mexican midfielder, since he saw him with all the conditions to succeed in the nest.

Bacas hopes that Gio will manage to find a new team and wake up from that lethargy he has suffered in recent years, because he wants to see the brilliance of the footballer who dazzled him in his performances during the 2018 World Cup in Brazil, where he made spectacular matches, said the Argentine. .

Despite his failure in América, Bacas considered that Giovani did not weigh the top ten within América, indicating that there were several factors that ended up conditioning his poor performance, recalling the large number of injuries he presented, especially the one that he had in the National Classic against Chivas, when Pollo Briseño left him disabled for several weeks due to a cut on his leg.

“I don’t think the ’10’ was too big for him, everyone was confident that he was going to do well and that’s why they gave him that number,” said the Argentine.

