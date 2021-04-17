Club América: Sebastián Córdova is out for the match against Cruz Azul

Tremendous drop that would be presented by Club América in tonight’s game in el Estadio Azteca against La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the Young Classic, as the azulcrema midfielder, Sebastian Cordova, would be being ruled out to play the duel in which the Eagles are seeking to dethrone the cement producers from the leadership of the General Table.

According to information revealed by ESPN reporter César Caballero, Córdova would be ruled out to play the game against Cruz Azul tonight at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

“I advance you … Sebastián Córdova ruled out for tonight against Cruz Azul,” said the ESPN reporter.

Córdova was one of America’s injured players in the midweek match against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions Round of 16, ending with a blow to the hip and a stomp on the back.

If his absence is confirmed, Córdova could be replaced in the starting line-up by the Mexican midfielder, Giovani Dos Santos, or by the Argentine midfielder, Leonardo Suárez.

In the current Clausura 2021, Córdova has participated in 11 Liga MX matches, scoring 2 goals and collaborating with 1 assist.

The American youth squad had started 71% of the games and played 70% of the total minutes of the tournament.

Another of the confirmed casualties for the game by América is forward Henry Martín, who has not yet recovered from the muscular discomfort he presented after the game against Mazatlán FC.

