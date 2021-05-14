Club América: Sebastián Córdova declares himself ready for the return against Pachuca

Football

Club América Eagles player Sebastián Córdova declared himself ready for the match against Tuzos del Pachuca in the second leg of the quarterfinals, after being out for more than a month.

In social networks, the Eagles footballer declared himself ready for the return match where they will look for the comeback.

Córdova shared the photo of his training and wrote: “Done.” What excited the fans, who say that it was necessary on the court.

Sebastián Córdova has not played since April 10 against the UANL Tigres and has missed 4 Liga MX games.

Against Tuzos de Pachuca, América will try to turn the score around and must win by a score of 2-0 in case of not conceding a goal.

