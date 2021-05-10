Club América: Sebastián Córdova could reappear against Pachuca

Club América’s Eagles player, Sebastián Córdova, would be ready for his return to the courts and, if required, could appear in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Tuzos del Pachuca, as he already trained with the team .

According to the TUDN journalist, Gibran Araige, Sebastián Córdova is now ready to return to the courts and if Santiago Solari wants it, he would have minutes against Pachuca.

“After several weeks of absence, Sebastián Córdova returned to train the same group, which is great news for América! If Solari wants it, he will be able to reappear next Thursday in the Ida vs Pachuca !!!”. Wrote the journalist.

Córdova has not seen activity since matchday 14 when he faced the UANL Tigres and after missing 5 games with Club América, he could make his return.

