Club América: Sebastián Cáceres’s message prior to the match vs Tigres

Sebastian Cáceres, Uruguayan defender of Las Águilas from Club América, published an emotional message prior to the match against the UANL Tigres that will be played on the Volcán field.

América visits the Tigres in the match on day 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with the intention that those led by Santiago Solari can seal their direct pass to the league.

“It’s today, @ClubAmerica! # SOMOSAMÉRICA. ”, Published Sebastián Cáceres with a promotional image of the match between América and Los Tigres.

América is the sub-leader of the competition with 31 points, only below Cruz Azul who has 33 and that against Tigres will seek to seal their direct pass to the Liguilla.

Sebastián Cáceres has played all 13 games in the Clausura 2021 playing every minute, being an indisputable starter for Santiago Solari at Club América.

