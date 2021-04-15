Club América: Sebastián Cáceres’s message for the match against Olimpia

This afternoon, Club América meets the Olimpia de Honduras squad in the second leg of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League on the Azteca Stadium field, where the Eagles have an advantage after winning in the 1st leg 1-2, so Sebastián Cáceres published an emotional message prior to the game.

Sebastián Cáceres, on his social networks, published a message of encouragement for all the Club América fans prior to the game against Olimpia, where they will give everything on the field for this Concachampions duel.

Read also: Champions League: This is how the crosses were in the Semifinals

“Night of # SOMOSAMÉRICA.”, Cáceres published on his social networks prior to the meeting where America leads Olimpia 1-2.

It should be remembered that Cáceres did not play in the weekend’s match against the UANL Tigres where América defeated the felines 1-3 in the match on matchday 15 of the MX League.

Cáceres rested in place of Bruno Valdez, with whom he will share the saga in America to close the round of 16 tie in the Concachampions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content