Club América: Sebastián Cáceres’s message after the Capital Classic vs Pumas

The Águilas del América became the executioner of the Pumas de la UNAM, leaving them with no possibility of contesting the reclassification in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when prevailing in the Classical Capitalino.

Despite missing the game at the last minute, defender Sebastián Cáceres has manifested himself on social networks by dedicating an emotional message to his teammates and the fans for the victory against the University.

Read also: Pumas: Álvaro Morales destroys Nicolás Freire and Johan Vásquez after the failure in the Clausura 2021

“# ClásicoCapitalino”, he wrote accompanied by the emojis of an Eagle and a popcorn, in addition to the photo of his companions in the dressing room.

After the publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful Azulcrema fans on social networks did not wait, wishing the Uruguayan defender a speedy recovery for the league.

How do you keep up with your muscular discomfort? That you get better soon, because we need you in the league A hug – Eduardo Mauser Birman (@BirmanMauser) May 4, 2021

Recover soon crack, the league is coming with everything for the 14th – Karla Villegas (@ KarlaVi18763523) May 4, 2021

Come on Sebas! At 100% for the league #SOMOSAMERICA # HagamosHistor14 – Ángel Gómez (@angelgomezgz) May 4, 2021

Get well soon crack !!!!!!!!!!! – Roberto Carmona (@ Roberto29386791) May 4, 2021