Club América: Sebastián Cáceres’s message after drawing in the Clásico Joven vs Cruz Azul

Sebastian Cáceres, Club América defender, sent an emotional message to the Águilas fans, after the team led by Santiago Solari, tied in the Young Classic against Cruz Azul in the match corresponding to day 15 of the 2021 League Clausura MX on the field of the Azteca Stadium with both teams dividing points.

The Uruguayan defender recently published on his social networks some emotional words to the Club América fans after matching with Cruz Azul in the Young Classic, ensuring that they are all together for the same goal and that they will try to fight for the League championship. MX.

“We are together! # SOMOSAMÉRICA. ”, Cáceres published on his official Twitter account, sharing a photo where he was celebrating a goal with his teammates during the National Classic against Chivas, where they won 0-3.

Sebastián Cáceres has played 14 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League under the tutelage of Santiago Solari at Club América, where he has given an assist in 93% of the minutes played. The only game that the Uruguayan defender has missed was on matchday 14 against the Tigres.

Cruz Azul with this tie remains the leader of the competition with 37 points, while the Club América squad is sub-leader with 35 units in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

