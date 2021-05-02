Club América: Sebastián Cáceres ‘upsets’ the fans prior to the Classical Capitalino vs Pumas

The Eagles of America will seek to do the mischief to the Pumas of the UNAM in a new edition of the Classic Capitalino, in the game that closes the activity of the day 17 and the regular role in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

With his place in the league and second place assured, the Azulcrema team led by the coach Santiago Solari want to break the four-game streak without winning in all competitions for the game back in the Concachampions before him Portland Timbers and the pause they will have for the reclassification round.

The defender Sebastián Cáceres has made himself felt on social networks, by leaving an emotional message to all the faithful fans of the Coapa team prior to the new edition of the Capital Classic against the University.

“Come on, @ClubAmerica! # SOMOSAMÉRICA,” he wrote along with a special image of the game.

Said publication has provoked comments and reactions from the Azulcrema fans, showing their excitement for leaving the auriazul squad without possibilities of advancing to the playoffs.

Go Americ! It is with everything. – BATIS 10 (@ LGBATIS10) May 2, 2021

With everything against those cats Enzo – Mike (@ Mike10590162) May 2, 2021

Let’s go Sebas – MAYRA (@mayracvg) May 2, 2021

FORBIDDEN LOSING ❣️ – Lety (@ Letygrza64) May 2, 2021