Club América: Sebastián Cáceres, the ‘untouchable’ of Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari found a real ‘Eagle Knight’ in the figure of the Uruguayan defender Sebastian Cáceres, as the Uruguayan defender has become an immovable member of the Club América line-up in the first twelve games of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, being the only Azulcrema player to play each and every minute of the tournament, surpassing by very little to Jorge Sánchez, a winger who only missed four minutes in the tournament.

Solari began his management with Club América concerned about laying solid foundations in the azulcrema team, concentrating on the continuity and amalgamation of its defensive apparatus, since the four players who have the most minutes in the Clausura 2021 in Solari’s team are Cáceres, Sánchez , Fuentes and Ochoa.

With Cáceres and Aguilera, América has only conceded 5 goals in 12 games, taking into account that 3 of the 8 officially registered goals occurred in the defeat at the desk against Atlas.

The players with the most minutes played in the Clausura 2021 with Club América are: Sebastián Cáceres with 1080 Jorge Sánchez with 1076 Luis Fuentes with 1064 Guillermo Ochoa with 900 Mauro Lainez with 855 Ema Aguilera with 823 Henry Martín with 810

Against these statistics, the return of Bruno Valdez looks more than complicated, since the azulcrema rear formed by Cáceres and Aguilera seems to have everything ‘controlled’ in Solari’s scheme

With the 1080 minutes played, Cáceres is only 6 minutes away from exceeding the quota he covered last semester, in addition to being part of the select group of 15 Liga MX players who have not missed a single minute in the tournament.

Soccer players with all the minutes played until Day 12 in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League Fernando Gorriarán / Santos Laguna Matheus Dória / Santos Laguna Carlos Acevedo / Santos Laguna Sebastián Cáceres / Club América Nicolás Ibáñez / Atlético San Luis Nicolás Freiré / Pumas UNAM Aldo Rocha / Atlas Camilo Varcas / Atlas Javier Salas / Puebla Jonathan Orozco / Xolos Tijuana José Juan Vázquez / Toluca Óscar Ustari / Pachuca Axel Werner / Atlético San Luis Ramiro González / Atlético San Luis Nicolás Vikonis / Mazatlán FC

