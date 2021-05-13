Club América: Sebastián Cáceres asks for marriage at the Azteca Stadium

The Uruguayan defender Sebastian Cáceres, player of the America club, He surprised and lit the networks with his romantic marriage proposal from the Azteca Stadium and wearing an Eagles jersey with the message of ‘Do you want to marry me?’.

In social networks, the photo of the proposal was presumed by the central defender and his girlfriend, which made all the Eagles fans happy, who turned to congratulations for the couple.

The central defender is experiencing one of his best moments as a footballer in Liga MX and has decided to take a step in his personal life and will marry whoever his girlfriend was since he was a player in Uruguay.

“WILL YOU MARRY ME?” The American defender, Sebastián Cáceres, proposed to his partner, with the Aztec State as witness. @ Seba4Caceres is experiencing the best moment of his career and now also, in his personal life. pic.twitter.com/S3WhXZ9t4w – Josh Mendoza ⚽️ (@JoshimarMM) May 12, 2021

America is measured this Thursday against the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Guardianes 2021.

