Club América: Scarlett Salazar hits the net with her ‘spicy’ swimsuit

The Mexican model and presenter, Scarlett salazar, surprised his, half a million followers in social media, with her most recent photo in a white swimsuit, while enjoying some free time.

Die-hard fan of America club, Salazar posed in a ‘spicy’, but elegant swimsuit that reached to the waist. Likewise, she carried a skirt that matched her other garment.

“Sometimes I turn into a little mermaid”

The photo has managed to reach just over half a million likes and hundreds of comments, which ask him to upload more content in his personal account, since, in recent weeks, he has not been very active.