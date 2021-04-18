Club América: Scarlett Salazar falls in love with her followers with flirty photography in little clothes

The presenter and model Scarlett Salazar, a loyal fan of America club, fell in love with his followers in the social media When sharing a flirty photograph in little clothes, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Hello, I am a little mermaid and I wish you an excellent start to the week, “the influencer shared in her post on Instagram.

The presenter of Gambeta Sports has been characterized as a faithful follower of the Aguilas del América team from Liga MX, who she shows her support for during the season and wears the Club’s shirts.

On this occasion, Salazar’s publication on his official Instagram account quickly added more than 80 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers and friends by profession.

Scarlett Salazar has gained great popularity in social networks with her beauty and sensuality, which have led her to be the image of different advertising campaigns, as well as modeling for important magazines and photographers.

