Club América: Santiago Solari’s team deflates at the worst moment

The good passage of Club América in the MX League ended at the least indicated moment of the season, because just before entering the direct elimination matches in the League, those led by Santiago Solari They have begun to leave doubts as to the strength of their team, linking four commitments without being able to win.

With a loss and a draw in the Closing 2021, in addition to a setback and another equalized in the Concachampions, America would reach three weeks without knowing the victory, in addition to not being able to score a goal other than the penalty.

America lost against Olimpia 0-1 at Azteca, tied at 1 goal against Cruz Azul with a penalty goal from Aguilera, the same player who scored in the 3-1 defeat against Toluca, closing with another draw at 1 goal in the Concachampions with the Portland Timbers, an entry scored by Roger Martínez from the eleven steps.

Between injuries and player turnover, Solari has begun to miss two of his best men on the pitch, midfielder Sebastián Córdova and his starting striker, Henry Martín.

And the fact is that mentioning these casualties is not only an unfounded pretext, since a large part of the Club América offensive had been established among these players.

Sebastián Córdova had scored 2 goals and 1 assist; while Henry had scored 6 goals and 2 assists; that is, 11 of the 27 goals of the creams, 40% of the annotations.

America had the least suitable moment for this game slump, or perhaps the most opportune, just before the games begin to be defining in the course of the season, at least in the MX League, because in the Concachampions already they are under pressure to get the positive result at home next Wednesday, knowing that several tie markers would leave it out.

Before the game against Portland, America will have an opportunity to find the goal and victory again in a game of pure pride, because this Sunday they will face the UNAM Pumas, knowing that any result would not move them from second place in the classification.

It is expected that for the Capital Classic, Santiago Solari will once again send an alternate eleven, reserving his best men for the Vuelta de la Concachampions.

