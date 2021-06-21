Club América: Santiago Solari’s new problem in full preseason

The Eagles of Club América will report this week to begin their preseason for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League that begins at the end of July and will have to do so with five important casualties due to the calls of their players with their respective teams.

Santiago Solari will not be able to count on Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martín, Jorge Sánchez and Sebastián Córdova, all of them summoned by Gerardo Martino with the Mexican National Team, which could be destined to play the Tokyo Olympics 2021, extending his absence until the start of the tournament.

Both Jorge Sánchez and Sebastián Córdova are within the age limit to participate in the Olympic Games, being natural candidates to be part of the representative directed by Jaime Lozano; while Ochoa and Martín sound like possible reinforcements for the Olympic joust.

If the attendance of the four players is confirmed to Tokyo 2021, Solari will not have them until Day 3 0 4 of Apertura 2021.

The Soccer Tournament in Tokyo will begin the same day that the Apertura 2021 starts, so Mexico, in the best of cases, would be culminating its participation between August 6 or 7, in case of fighting for a medal.

The fifth player absent at this start of the preseason is Richard Sánchez, who is participating in Copa América with Paraguay, although the South American would be back in Coapa before the start of the tournament, as the Cub would be released between June 28 and July 10, twelve days before the tournament starts.

