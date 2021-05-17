Club América: Santiago Solari’s message after the elimination vs Pachuca

Club América said goodbye to Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX in a great match at the Azteca Stadium in the Vuelta de los Quarter finals before the Tuzos del Pachuca, winning 4-2 and tying the aggregate at 5 goals, a score with which he was eliminated by the visitor goal criterion, so at the end of the match, the Eagles coach, Santiago Solari, left a message hopeful for the azulcrema fans.

When asked if his first tournament directing in Liga MX was a failure, Santiago Solari left a hopeful message for Americanism, assuring that they are working to achieve success and leaving a motivational phrase for their players.

Success is a search, it is a journey. Success is the path we walk every day with our effort to achieve excellence. That is the path we are traveling ”, Solari launched when asked about the failure of the Eagles.

América came close to an epic comeback at Coloso de Santa Úrsula and Santiago Solari was grateful and proud for the effort of his players, who sought the result at all times, falling short in the last minutes of the match.

“We did everything in our power. We would have liked to get to the final and win it, that’s what we really wanted to do. That is why my pride with the effort and the spirit of improvement of the players, “commented Solari.

Solari emphasized the great tournament they held in the Clausura 2021, referring again to the 41 points they reaped ‘on the pitch’ and regretting not having reached the final, as they would have loved to fight for the title.

