Club América: Santiago Solari’s ‘cold relationship’ with his players revealed

A month and a half after the start of the 2021 Opening of the MX League, in the Nest of the Club América it seems that things are not going quite well, because after being eliminated in the first phase of the Liguilla and uncovering a strong indiscipline on the part of Roger Martínez, Nico Benedetti, Richard Sánchez, Leo Suárez, among others, it is now ensured that the relationship between Santiago Solari and their template is not the best.

Although no friction or differences were revealed, according to the information published in the Filtered Touch column, the soccer players of the America club They are puzzled by the attitude of their coach, Santiago Solari, who only speaks to them to give soccer instructions, and this when it is very important.

The source assures that this fact has taken most of the players of America by surprise, especially after having lived a totally different experience under the tutelage of Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera, with whom they had a more direct and informal relationship.

At first, the footballers thought that Solari’s attitude was due to the short time he had met them, but the treatment has been the same even though the Argentine has already been with the Coapa club for five months, because that is his way of working.

For the moment, this factor has not caused a decline in the team, as América was one of the clubs with the best performance in the regular phase of Clausura 2021, achieving 38 points, in addition to the azulcrema players always showing full support and confidence to their new coach.

The information revealed contrasts a bit with some of the images that Solari and his followers starred in the last stretch of the tournament, as the Argentine was close to Henry Martín when he had a family problem, in addition to emotionally ‘lifting’ his pupils in the loss to Pachuca in the Liguilla.

