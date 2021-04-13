Club América: Santiago Solari would have delivered a list of non-transferable players to the board

The coach of the Eagles of the Club América, Santiago Solari, who met during the FIFA date with the board of directors and his coaching staff to plan the Apertura 2021 with the Azulcrema team, would have delivered a list of non-transferable players.

The Argentine coach, with just a few months in the position and 15 games directed, has managed to earn his stay in the team and is already beginning to see possible reinforcements and exits from the club.

According to the source, Apunte 1916, Solari would have given few names of reinforcements but a long list of players that he wants to keep yes or yes for the following semester.

“Solari gave very few names of reinforcements at the meeting. In exchange, he left a list of 16 names that he considers UNTRANSFERABLE. S. Cáceres, R. Sánchez and H. Martín stand out.” Said the source.

Thus, Solari would be giving 100% confidence to the squad he has and would be prioritizing keeping the base of the team rather than bringing in new names.

