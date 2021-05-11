Club América: Santiago Solari would have already defined his first loss for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of America prepare for their duel in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 against the Tuzos del PachucaHowever, despite the fact that the championship has not yet finished, the azulcrema team would have already defined its first loss for the Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information in the column “Filtered Touch”, Mediotiempo, Santiago Solari I would have already defined that Sergio Diaz He will not continue in the Coapa team for the next season.

Also read: Liga MX announces modifications in the schedules of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

Díaz was practically erased for the entire 2021 Guardians Tournament, since Solari from the beginning had no plans to have him, although the player continued in the azulcrema team for the entire season, having a few minutes in Concachampions.

In Clausura 2021, the 23-year-old Paraguayan midfielder did not play any minute with the first team, since the only participation he had was with the U-20 squad, where he played four games and accumulated a total of 243 minutes.

Another of the points that Díaz has “against” to continue in America is the position of “Not trained in Mexico” that he occupies, which means that the team cannot bring one more foreigner, coupled with the recovery of the Chilean Nico Castillo, who could return to the club for the next tournament.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: