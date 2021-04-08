Club América: Santiago Solari would equal historical record in the match against Club Tigres

The Eagles of Club América beat Olimpia of Honduras 1-2 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, where Argentine coach Santiago Solari reached his seventh straight victory as coach of the azulcremas in official matches, staying just one victory away from the club’s historic mark, which could break in the next match against Tigers Club.

The Águilas del América will visit the Tigres in the match of the 14th day of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, where Solari could equal the highest number of consecutive victories in official matches as coach of the Coapa squad, which is held by José Antonio Roca, Miguel Ánguel López and his uncle Jorge Solari, all of them with eight each.

This streak of América de Solari began against Pachuca on date 8 of Clausura 2021, then beat Xolos de Tijuana, León, Chivas in the National Classic, Mazatlán FC, Necaxa and later Olimpia yesterday in Honduras.

Solari effect In his first season, Santiago Solari is already writing history in @ClubAmerica The Argentine is one victory away from tying the historical mark of the azulcrema box, will he achieve it? pic.twitter.com/0wdooVz7sx – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) April 8, 2021

América reaches that duel against Tigres, reaching the league almost directly, placing itself in second place with 31 points, being also a balanced team, where it has scored 20 goals in favor and only has nine against, remembering that three of them were on the table after losing due to improper alignment against Atlas.

Tigres for its part is experiencing a very different reality, since it is in tenth place with 15 points, but with the risk of losing that position if it does not manage to get the most points in the last four days, so the visit del América will be crucial to begin to define the destiny of the painting directed by Ricardo Ferretti.

