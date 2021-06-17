Club América: Santiago Solari would be upset with the Eagles board

The technical director of the Águilas del Club América, Santiago Solari, he would be considering leaving the position in the azulcrema team due to differences with the board headed by Santiago Baños, because according to information revealed by the journalist Gerardo Velázquez de León, the sports president would be preventing him from bringing people of his trust to integrate his body technical.

During the REC program, the journalist assured that this situation has brought inconvenience to Santiago Solari, who does not look favorably on some elements that have been imposed on him from the cream-blue dome, pointing to the physical trainer and Solari’s assistant, Gilberto Adame, who is friends with Santiago Baños.

When did Solari come out to say that he would like to return to Europe? This statement was not gratuitous, there are many problems, there is a very evident annoyance on the part of Santiago Solari because in America they imposed on the coaching staff, as we already knew since they arrived, certain elements of the coaching staff; the physical trainer, a friend of Santiago Banos, Gilberto Adame, and they told him it was for six months, that when the tournament ended he would be able to bring his coaching staff ”, commented the journalist.

The journalist reiterated that Santiago Solari is upset by this imposition, because at first they had only asked him to keep them in his coaching staff for six months and then bring in people he trusted, a situation that was not possible until before the start of the preseason.

Velázquez de León comments that the Argentine would be uncomfortable with these elements, since he considers that they are only a communication channel between the board of directors and inside the team’s dressing room, so they do not inspire confidence.

“And yes, there is a lot of annoyance from Solari because they have not let him bring his coaching staff, and he is not offering guarantees of results if these young people stay, that the only thing Solari considers is that they are the ‘ears’ of Santiago Baños to find out what is happening in the dressing room. If there is no opening by the América board and they let him bring Santiago Solari to his coaching staff as a logical matter, how is América going to face the tournament, “the journalist said.

Velázquez de León’s version sounds incongruous with respect to the physical trainers, since both arrived this semester at the Nest, one directly from Solari’s trusted Technical Corps (Militano), while the other (Pacione) is in charge of the youth teams in Coapa .

The only ungrateful ‘character’ that Solari would have in the dressing room would be Gilberto Adame, who stayed this semester to be the link between Solario and the players, this due to his sudden arrival in America.

Who makes up the coaching staff of Santiago Solari? Gilberto Adame. Technical Assistant. Mexico.

Santiago Sanchez. Technical Assistant. Spain.

Bruno Militano. Physical trainer. Argentina.

Paolo Pacione. Physical trainer. Canada. Alfonso Diaz. Doctor. Mexico. Jose Vazquez. . Doctor. Mexico.

Christian Motta. Medical assistant. Argentina.

Fernando Gilardi. Kinesiologist. Argentina.

Faustino Francisco. Massage therapist. Mexico. Octavio Luna. Massage therapist. Mexico. Armando Mújica. Utilero. Mexico. J. Zamudi. Utilero. Mexico Luis Gurrola. Goalkeeper Coach. Mexico.

