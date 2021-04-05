Club América: Santiago Solari with only one loss for the match against Olimpia

Club América will face Olimpia of Honduras in the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday, April 7 and the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa will go with a full team, since only one player from the first team did not make the trip to Honduras.

This is Henry Martín, who they are taking care of for Saturday’s game against Tigres, because he is not yet 100% physically.

America will face Olimpia this Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Concachampions and although they have an important match this Saturday against Tigres, Solari will make the trip with all the players of the First team.

Sebastián Córdova, who had a break against Necaxa for the Pre-Olympic, returned to the call and may be a starter against the Honduran team.

The Eagles of America will seek to take advantage from the first leg and thus give their players rest for the return at the Azteca Stadium.

