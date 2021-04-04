Club América: Santiago Solari will seek a record in the match against Cruz Azul

Day 15 of Closing 2021 dthe A MX League will bring one of the most anticipated matches of the season, as the Eagles of Club América will be hosting La Maquina del Cruz Azul in another edition of the Classic Young, which has already been labeled as an Advance Final due to the relentless pace with which both teams march.

In the match between América and Cruz Azul, the coach of the Aguilas, Santiago Solari, could write his name in the history books of the azulcrema club, as the Argentine is one victory away from achieving the record for the most wins in a row playing at home, after tying with 7 wins at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula the records of Jorge Solari, Luis Fernando Tena and Miguel Herrera.

America’s streak began against Atlético San Luis, passing through rivals such as FC Juárez, Puebla, Gallos de Querétaro, Pachuca, León and Necaxa, scoring 13 goals and receiving only 4.

Solari’s numbers in his first tournament and there are still four days left (Not counting the lost at the table): 34 points.

23 goals in favor (Best offense).

6 against (Best defense).

Just one defeat.

The match against Cruz Azul will be the last that the Eagles play at home in the Regular Phase of Clausura 2021, as they have to close the visit against Toluca on Day 16, in addition to visiting Pumas on Day 17.

Prior to the duel against Cruz Azul, América visits the UANL Tigres on Matchday 14, while La Maquina will host Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at Azteca.

