Club América: Santiago Solari will ‘sacrifice’ the Clásico vs Pumas with an alternate line-up

Despite the fact that in the last game of the Closing 2021 of the MX League against Toluca he did not have a good result, the coach of Club América, Santiago Solari, would be studying repeating the ‘experiment’ carried out in the Nemesio Díez, now against the Pumas of the UNAM in the Classic Capital, as he would be using an alternative line-up, taking care of his players for the second leg against him Portland Timbers at the Concachampions.

According to information revealed by journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column for the newspaper Récord, Solari would consider rotating his squad by prioritizing the Quarterfinal series in the Concacaf Champions League against Portland, because in the match against Pumas there is no he would play nothing relevant in Liga MX.

América is already assured in the second position of the classification of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX and no result will prevent the creams from playing all the Vuelta matches at the Azteca Stadium during the Liguilla, including a hypothetical final against Cruz Azul, although against The Machine would serve as administrative visitors.

Taking this aspect into account, Solari would save his best troops for the Vuelta game, repeating the line-up that he presents tonight in the United States in the Ida against the Timbers, a match where only Sebastián Córdova and Emanuel are lost. Aguilera, players who could recover for the return.

It should be remembered that América would have a rest week between the Vuelta de la Concachampions match and the start of the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Guardianes 2021.

