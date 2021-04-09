Club América: Santiago Solari wants to be like Matías Almeyda, former Chivas, affirms Adal Franco

Adal Franco, presenter and analyst of ESPN, assured that the Argentine coach Santiago Solari of Club América, wants to be for the Eagles, which Matías Almyeda It was for the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara where he won several titles including the Liga MX, something that in this Clausura 2021 the azulcremas paint as one of the favorites for their good time.

During the ESPN Futbol Picante program, Adal Franco assured that this season, America with Solari does not provoke anything and has lost a bit of its essence, why it is so good and in a good moment, that it does not fall badly for all anti-Americanists And that this good line of results is because he wants Matías Almeyda the same because of what he did in Chivas a couple of years ago.

“Today Santiago Solari wants to be the Matías Almeyda of the Águilas del América, that’s the way it is, that profile and I love it, I mean it, that it dignifies the sport, the competitions, I mean it very seriously, but he wants to be that profile, like Almeyda in Chivas. ”, he indicated.

“Today America is a tasteless team. Today is, America won, America very well, it recovered footballers, very well, and then that, although it is not a leader, why the leader is Cruz Azul. The but of America is that it is not spectacular, and it seems that it is a champion, wait a little while, lower it to that happiness. “, He added.

América is the sub-leader of the competition with 31 points, only below Cruz Azul who has 33 and that against Tigres Santiago Solari could reach eight consecutive victories in official matches as coach of the Eagles, reaching the historic José Antonio Roca and Miguel Ángel López who have those eight consecutive victories.

