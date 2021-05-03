Club América: Santiago Solari showed his support for a devastated Henry Martín

After what happened last Friday, with the arrest of his brother Freddy, the forward of the Club America, Henry Martín, showed his feelings to the surface once the game against the Pumas of the UNAM.

Henry returned to play after more than a month absent with the America club, and he had to return scoring a goal in the Classical Capitalino, giving the victory to the azulcremas in the last game of the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

After the final whistle of the meeting, Henry put his hand to his face, breaking at the delicate moment he lives for the arrest of his brother Freddy, looking a bit dazed as he drove head down to the locker room.

Upon realizing this situation, the Águilas coach, Santiago Solari, intercepted him to give him a hug and dedicate a few words with the intention of comforting him, while the Yucatecan continued with his hand on his face, trying to avoid tears.

Henry Martín’s goal against Pumas was his third in ten Capital Classics. The Yucateco already has 8 goals in the America classics: 3 goals against UNAM, 4 goals against Chivas and 1 against Cruz Azul.

Henry Martín is consoled by Santiago Solari in the Pumas vs América match. Photo: Jammedia

