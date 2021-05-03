Club América: Santiago Solari ‘presumes’ leadership and leaves Cruz Azul stick

The America club won the Capital Classic by the smallest difference against the Pumas of the UNAM, reaching 38 points in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, cifra that allowed the technical director of the Eagles, Santiago Solari, beat the record of Miguel Herrera in the cream institution (37 points), in addition to matching the mark of Mario Carrillo with those of Coapa.

At the end of the match in Ciudad Universitaria, Solari was questioned about the score achieved in his first tournament, emphasizing that they could have finished leading the championship if they had not lost administratively to the Rojinegros del Atlas on Matchday 7.

América made a mistake by letting Federico Viñas warm up and be on the substitute bench without being listed on the line-up sheet, so the 0-2 victory they had achieved in Jalisco was changed by a 3 defeat -0, numbers that ended up affecting America’s record and leaving it as sub-leader.

Santiago Solari “Today the squad was particularly motivated to reach 41 points, albeit in a symbolic way”. pic.twitter.com/cbZm4XmQ6g – Christian Moya (@soycristianmoya) May 3, 2021

Regarding that detail, Solari did not want to get into controversy and assured that they do not feel better or worse than anyone, leaving the points won by their players on the pitch to the fans.

“Today the squad was particularly motivated to reach 41 points, albeit in a symbolic way, you understand it, and to be first, due to goal difference; that is what most motivated the team today ”, commented Solari.

Regarding that controversial error of the improper alignment of Viñas against Atlas, Solari accepted that the decision was his, but that issue has already been overcome, making it clear that for him, América is the leader of the tournament due to the points harvested within the pitch and goal difference.

The decision and that is already over, but when we do the sum, there are the games we won, the number of points and that goal difference “.

Despite this detail, Solari has achieved the best Club América tournament in the last 16 years, in addition to signing the second best tournament in terms of effectiveness with 74.5%, only surpassed by 75.43 in 2002.

